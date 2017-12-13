Low: USA Today Says Trump 'Not Fit To Clean Toilets' At Obama Presidential Library

USA Today’s editorial board issued a sharp rebuke of President Trump’s attacks on Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in which he said she “would do anything” for campaign donations.

“A president who would all but call Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama Presidential Library or to shine the shoes of George W. Bush,” the paper’s editorial board wrote late Tuesday.

The paper said Trump hit “a new low” with his tweet Tuesday morning saying Gillibrand “would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them).”

Such an attack makes Trump unfit for office, the editorial board wrote.

