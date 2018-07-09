Lowest Ever Hispanic Unemployment Ignored By Univision, Telemundo

On the morning of July 6, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Hispanic unemployment in the United States had reached its lowest level, 4.6%, in the 45 years since the agency first started keeping records on the statistic, back in 1973.

One would think such a historic achievement would be news that night on the nation’s leading Spanish-language television news programs, but that was not the case. The principal national evening newscasts of Univision and Telemundo (sister network of NBC), along with their lesser-known rivals Azteca América and Estrella TV, all kept silent about the record low, and its significance for the country’s Latino population.

Specifically, during the milestone month of June 2018, a net 164,000 Hispanics entered the U.S. workforce (employed or actively looking for work), while employment per the Household Survey increased by 250,000, leading to 86,000 fewer unemployed. The principal, Washington-based U.S. Spanish-language news program of CNN en Español, Directo USA, also passed on reporting the historic news that evening, as did NTN24’s evening Informativo.

