Lowest-Rated Show On Fox News Outperforms Highest-Rated Show On CNN

The least-watched prime-time program on Fox News drew more viewers than its most-watched counterpart on CNN.

“Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream” drew an average of 1.5 million viewers in the month of April, according to Nielsen ratings reported by the Conservative Tribune. CNN’s most-watched show, “Anderson Cooper 360,” had an average audience of 1.1 million and placed a distant 24th among cable programs.

Several shows in Fox’s morning and daytime lineups also outperformed “AC360,” including “America’s Newsroom,” “Fox & Friends,” “Outnumbered,” “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” “Happening Now,” “Shepard Smith Reporting,” “Outnumbered Overtime” and “Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.”

It’s the latest bad news for CNN, which saw prime-time viewership decline 17 percent in the first quarter of 2018.

