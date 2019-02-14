Luciferian Philosophy Driving Globalist Left

“Lucifer, the Light-bearer! Strange and mysterious name to give to the Spirit of Darkness! Lucifer, the Son of the Morning! Is it he who bears the Light… Doubt it not.” – Albert Pike, Morals and Dogma

Whether or not you believe in God or the devil, spiritual ideologies are driving humans on planet earth towards dramatically different goals.

Luciferians hold the belief that the God of the bible is a tyrannical ruler over humanity, and that Satan is the liberator of mankind.

Christians who hold traditional beliefs and morals are seen by this group as a threat.

This inversion can be seen all over today’s leftist politics. Luciferianism is the driving ideology, whether recognized or not, of the left.

Mike Adams exposes Apple as a company that serves a nefarious agenda.

Fringe groups – sensing the change of course in society – are coming out into the open, claiming to be oppressed by traditional Christian values that the west has held for hundreds of years.

Pedophilia is being normalized.

Men are becoming women and women are becoming men.

Christians are censored and persecuted.

Apple has threatened Mike Adams of Natural News to ban his app if he does not stop talking about Satanism.

Murdering unborn babies is hailed as progress.

Building walls to protect our people is “immoral.”

In another shocking display of this inversion, George Soros told Europeans to “wake up” and support the EU before it collapses like the oppressive Soviet Union.

While this agenda is unmasked, the Satanic Temple has openly joined with leftist political goals.

Temple of Satan co-founder Lucien Greaves said recently,

“At this point there seems to be an inherent, intuitive grasp of what Satan can mean in a heroic context…”

Greaves states that Christian nationalists are undermining “liberal democracy” by “taking away people’s reproductive rights.”

Alex Jones breaks down how the United States of America has been maneuvered by elites and their powerful political forces into a complete Satanic takeover where Christians are persecuted and the destruction of humanity is to be the new world religion, as told in the book of Revelation.