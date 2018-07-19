Luis Gutierrez for Impeachment: Trump-Putin Meeting ‘Nothing Short of Treasonous’

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) on Wednesday said President Donald Trump’s Monday press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland was “nothing short of treasonous” and called on Congress to relieve Trump of his duties.

Gutierrez, one of the first House Democrats to support Trump’s impeachment, claimed that at Monday’s Helsinki Summit, “the world witnessed the single worst performance by an American President on the world stage in world history.”

The Illinois Democrat added that the “disgraceful” performance “was the culmination of the worst week an American President has ever had” and “nothing short of treasonous.”

Read more