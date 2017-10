Japanese scientists have discovered a massive cave on the moon that could one day serve as shelter for astronauts colonizing our rocky neighbor, according to reports.

The country’s Selenological and Engineering Explorer, or SELENE, probe uncovered the cave — measuring about 30 miles long by 330 feet wide — under an area called the Marius Hills.

It is believed to have been created as a result of volcanic activity about 3.5 billion years ago, according to Agence France-Presse.

