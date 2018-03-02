Lyft Offering Free Rides to those Attending March for Our Lives

Ride hailing company Lyft will provide free rides to students taking part in the March For Our Lives protest against gun violence later this month, which was organized by survivors of the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting.

“We want to send you a note of condolences, thanks, and solidarity,” Lyft’s co-founders wrote to students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The flagship March For Our Lives will be held in Washington, D.C., on March 24. Corresponding rallies are being set up across the country.

The company said it would be “honored to support your work with free Lyft rides” to any of the events.

