"Lying Pieces of Shit!" Man at Virginia Gun Rally Interrupts Live MSNBC Broadcast

An attendee of today’s pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia had a few choice words for MSNBC when he crashed their live broadcast to tell them they’re “lying pieces of shit.”

An MSNBC reporter was doing a piece to camera about how President Trump was tweeting about the event when an old man appeared in the background to deliver a very clear message.

“You’re all lying pieces of shit, fuck you!” the man exclaimed.

Many Second Amendment activists have expressed anger that the rally is being portrayed by the media as a white supremacist march when it has nothing to do with that.

Numerous media outlets have been fearmongering for the past week that the event could represents a ‘Charlottesville 2.0’ – characterizing the demonstration as a white nationalist gathering that could turn violent.

It was also feared that left-wing agitators could stage violence to demonize Trump supporters.

However, none of that has happened so far with the event having passed off peacefully.

