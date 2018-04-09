Lynch: Comey Never Doubted Her Integrity After Clinton Tarmac Meeting

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch insisted in an interview released Monday that James Comey, who served as FBI director under her leadership, never questioned her credibility even after her controversial meeting with former President Bill Clinton on an airport tarmac in 2015 and her later refusal to say the Justice Department had launched an “investigation” into Hillary Clinton.

“James Comey was testifying before Congress. I think it was June of last year. And he noted that you had asked him to call the Clinton probe a ‘matter,’ not an, ‘investigation.’ But he said it made him feel, I’m paraphrasing, it made him feel strange. He noted it. What did you mean when you said, ‘Let’s call it a matter and not an investigation?’ ” NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt asked Lynch.

“This was a very sensitive investigation as everyone knew. And the issue when he and I sat down at that time, which I think was early in the fall of 2015, was whether or not we were ready as a department to confirm an investigation going on, when we typically do not confirm or deny investigations into anything with rare exceptions,” Lynch responded.

Read more