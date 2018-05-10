Macron Admits EU Dying

Image Credits: EU2017EE Estonian Presidency, Flickr.

French President Emmanuel Macron has offered a jaw-dropping admission that the European Union dream is nearing its demise as Angela Merkel drags her feet over a series of reforms for the bloc.

Mr. Macron’s plans are seemingly at odds with EU boss Jean-Claude Juncker who admit there is no future in the “United States of Europe” vision being chased by the Frenchman.

Before accepting his prize, Mr. Macron wrote on Twitter: “The European dream is now gnawed by doubt. It’s up to us to decide whether we want to live it or let it die.”

