Macron Admits EU Dying

French President Emmanuel Macron has offered a jaw-dropping admission that the European Union dream is nearing its demise as Angela Merkel drags her feet over a series of reforms for the bloc.

Mr. Macron’s plans are seemingly at odds with EU boss Jean-Claude Juncker who admit there is no future in the “United States of Europe” vision being chased by the Frenchman.

Le rêve européen est aujourd’hui rongé par le doute. À nous de décider si on veut le faire vivre ou le laisser mourir. #Karlspreis pic.twitter.com/oolSFDQTnz — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 10, 2018

Before accepting his prize, Mr. Macron wrote on Twitter: “The European dream is now gnawed by doubt. It’s up to us to decide whether we want to live it or let it die.”

