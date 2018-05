French President Emmanuel Macron has dealt a body-blow to the EU sacred cow of freedom of movement saying no new state should join the block without preconditions on migration.

The European Union’s intractable stance to allow untrammeled migration is seen as one of the major triggers for Britain’s Brexit decision.

But at a meeting of European leaders in Bulgaria, the French President took a notably hard line on migration and the continued expansion of the bloc.

Read more

Also: