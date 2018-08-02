Macron Aide Investigated for Assault, Impersonating Police

Since 18 July, in France, there is not a day that goes by without hearing or reading about what is now called “Benalla gate”, the scandal that took Macron by surprise and may politically kill him.

Alexandre Benalla or Lahcene Benalla his true name, is a 26-year-old bodyguard, who worked for ex-French President Francois Hollande and now protects Macron.

What has angered members of the public, was the publication of two videos where we can see Benalla violently putting protestors on the ground and placing them in custody without having the legal authority to do so.

