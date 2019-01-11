Macron Bails on Davos Just One Day After Trump Exit

Image Credits: Chesnot / Contributor / Getty, Jeff J Mitchell / Staff / Getty.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday announced that he would not attend the World Economic Forum in Davos later this month, citing a busy schedule which includes debates over the ongoing Yellow Vest protests which are set for a ninth week of demonstrations.

Macron will also hold the second edition of his own forum with business leaders in Versailles on January 21, according to Reuters, citing Macron’s office.

Protesters hold signs calling for an end to Macron’s Presidency (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell / Staff via Getty Images)

US President Trump said on Thursday that he won’t be attending the event in Switzerland amid the partial government shutdown and his push for funding for a wall on the southern border at the center of the impasse.


“Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully canceling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum,” tweeted Trump. “My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!”


Related Articles

Hungary PM: Migration Europe’s Defining Issue

Hungary PM: Migration Europe’s Defining Issue

Globalism
Comments
Yellow Vests Organizing Run On French Banks

Yellow Vests Organizing Run On French Banks

Europewars Redirect
Comments

Globalists Worried as Trump to Appoint Next World Bank Chief

Globalism
Comments

Germany Nears Recession

Globalism
Comments

‘Traditional Masculinity’ Deemed Harmful by Leading Medical Group

Globalism
Comments

Comments