Macron Blames 'African Traffickers' for Libya's Slave Trade

In Burkina Faso, [French president Emanuel] Macron spoke to a crowd at the University of Ouagadougou, and addressed his country’s colonial and exploitative past by saying that the “crimes of European colonization are indisputable.”

He proposed a joint European-African plan to combat human trafficking in the region but quickly placed the burden of solving this problem on Africans themselves.

“In Libya, we’re engaged in diplomatic relations to find a political solution,” he said in his speech before quickly turning on local communities. “Who are the traffickers? Ask yourselves – being the African youth – that question. You are unbelievable. Who are the traffickers? They are Africans, my friends… It’s not the French who are the traffickers, it’s the Africans. So everyone should understand the responsibility, and we’ve started to do that, to dismantle them. But stop the argument saying, ‘It’s someone else.’”

Read more