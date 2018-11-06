Macron Blasted for Threatening to Close Ports

BREXIT campaigner Richard Tice dismantled “scaremongering” claims suggesting France could block trade from the Calais in the event of a no deal, insisting Britain would just “move ports.”

France would effectively have the power to block all traffic to and from the UK after Brexit because of the crucial role the port of Calais plays in British trade.

The Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) has identified the French port as a major weak point for the UK as it is the only roll-on, roll-off ferry hub.

