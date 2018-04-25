Macron Calls on Trump to Reject Nationalism

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the United States to reject narrow nationalism and engage the world, telling U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that modern economic and security challenges must be a shared responsibility.

Capping a three-day visit to the United States, Macron told a joint meeting of Congress that isolationism and nationalism were “a tempting remedy for our fears.” But he said international engagement was the only solution.

“This requires — more than ever — the United States’ involvement as your role was decisive for creating and guarding today’s free world.

Read more