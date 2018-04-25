Macron Calls on Trump to Reject Nationalism

Image Credits: Kremlin.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the United States to reject narrow nationalism and engage the world, telling U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that modern economic and security challenges must be a shared responsibility.

Capping a three-day visit to the United States, Macron told a joint meeting of Congress that isolationism and nationalism were “a tempting remedy for our fears.” But he said international engagement was the only solution.

“This requires — more than ever — the United States’ involvement as your role was decisive for creating and guarding today’s free world.

Read more


Related Articles

Music Festivals Are the Corporate Dystopia We Deserve

Music Festivals Are the Corporate Dystopia We Deserve

Globalism
Comments
Merkel Fails to Lure British Bankers Post-Brexit

Merkel Fails to Lure British Bankers Post-Brexit

Globalism
Comments

Sweden: Migrants Lie About Age For Increased Benefits, Residence Permit

Globalism
Comments

Spain Prime Target For Jihadis

Globalism
Comments

Bin Laden’s Bodyguard Lives on Benefits in Germany, Can’t be Deported

Globalism
Comments

Comments