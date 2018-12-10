Macron Concedes Anger Over Mass Immigration Must Be Acknowledged

During a speech to the nation this evening, French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that yellow vest demonstrators were angry about mass immigration and that the issue needs to be debated at the national level.

Almost 2000 people were arrested on Saturday in France while 264 people were injured during protests that boiled over into riots and looting, the fourth round of such demonstrations in recent weeks.

During a primetime address on live television, Macron said that despite acts of violence, the protesters’ indignation was “deep and in many ways legitimate,” adding, “I take my share of responsibility. I know I have hurt some of you with my words.”

Despite the outside perception being that the protests were solely about economic woes, Macron acknowledged that mass immigration was also a major concern, conceding, “We must tackle the question of immigration.”

One yellow vest leader responded to the address by telling the French President, “If you still have respect for your people, resign.”

Macron also announced a number of economic relief measures, including raising the monthly minimum wage by 100 euros and making overtime pay and end of year bonuses tax exempt. Retired citizens who earn less than 2000 euros a month will not be taxed.

The snap policy changes are being seen by some as a total capitulation by Macron’s government to the will of protesters.

As we document in the video below, aside from looters and mindless rioters, the core of the yellow vest movement is very much a reaction against globalism by an increasingly impoverished lower middle and working class who are seeing floods of migrants enter the France and receive welfare while their own cost of living continues to rise.

