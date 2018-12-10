Macron Expected to Compromise Amid French Protests

Image Credits: Kremlin.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to address the country Monday evening amid ongoing violent protests that hit Paris and other French cities again at the weekend.

Macron’s presidency is in crisis following weeks over high-profile and dramatic demonstrations by “yellow-vest” protesters that have caused havoc across France.

The protests started as a demonstration against Macron’s carbon tax policy and planned fuel tax increases but they have morphed into wider anti-government protests and discontent at Macron’s leadership, rising living costs, his economic reforms and what many protesters say is Macron’s neglect of the working and middle-classes.

