Macron Faces No Confidence Vote Tomorrow

Image Credits: EU2017EE / Flickr.

Emmanuel Macron’s government faces a vote of no confidence in parliament on Thursday amid nationwide anger at the French president which has seen violent riots across the country.

Mr. Macron’s leadership is hanging by a thread after the Yellow Vest protests posed the most formidable challenge yet to his presidency.

Leftist MEPs said Thursday’s vote is the result of 18 months of fiscal injustice and called on the French president to “radically change direction”. The Paris protests which erupted on November 17, were focused on denouncing a squeeze on household spending brought about by Mr Macron’s taxes on diesel, which he said were necessary to combat climate change and protect the environment.

