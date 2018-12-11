Macron Fails to Buy Off Protesters

Image Credits: Dan Lyman / Infowars.

Emmanuel Macron’s attempts to buy off rioting Yellow Vest protesters who have been holding France to ransom have FAILED as public unrest is set to continue today – and culminate in another major rally on Saturday.

Millions of school children pledged to join the demonstrations in a “black Tuesday” revolt while university students at Nanterre and Rennes-2 started to blockade their facilities Sorbonne was shut in anticipation of trouble.

And on the bigger political stage French far-left opposition party leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon warned President Macron’s efforts to appease “yellow vest” protesters were in vain, before calling for an “Act V” of major political unrest on the streets of France Saturday.

