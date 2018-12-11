Macron Fails to Buy Off Protesters

Emmanuel Macron’s attempts to buy off rioting Yellow Vest protesters who have been holding France to ransom have FAILED as public unrest is set to continue today – and culminate in another major rally on Saturday.

Millions of school children pledged to join the demonstrations in a “black Tuesday” revolt while university students at Nanterre and Rennes-2 started to blockade their facilities Sorbonne was shut in anticipation of trouble.

And on the bigger political stage French far-left opposition party leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon warned President Macron’s efforts to appease “yellow vest” protesters were in vain, before calling for an “Act V” of major political unrest on the streets of France Saturday.

