Macron greets Zuckerberg with threat to regulate Facebook

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg to Paris with a warning about the company’s conduct.

The social media giant has been challenged in France over its perceived failure to tackle violent extremism, hate speech and disinformation across its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

Mr Macron met Mr Zuckerberg and the company’s new head of public policy, Sir Nick Clegg, who was formerly the UK deputy prime minister and head of the Liberal Democrat party.



The discussions followed a team of French experts and regulators spending weeks inside Facebook’s offices in Paris, Dublin and Barcelona.

According to Reuters, the 10 officials released a report just before the meeting which called for new laws allowing the government to address the harms posed by social media firms.

