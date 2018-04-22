Macron: I’m Here to Make France Great Again

Image Credits: screenshot.

French President Emmanuel Macron quipped he’s trying to make France “great again” in response to criticism he’s governed as an authoritarian, a nod to the famous “Make America Great Campaign” slogan of President Donald Trump.

Macron is making an official state visit to the United States beginning Monday to celebrate nearly 250 years of U.S.-French relations.

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace noted some in the French press have compared Macron to Napoleon and King Louis XIV since he took office in 2017.

Although the 40-year-old Macron is viewed as a progressive stalwart abroad, the Washington Post reports he’s seen as a “liberal strongman” in his own country.

Read more


Related Articles

Nazi Saluting Pug Trainer ‘Count Dankula’ Fined for Online Video

Nazi Saluting Pug Trainer ‘Count Dankula’ Fined for Online Video

World News
Comments
U.N., EU, Russia back Iran nuclear deal as Trump meets Macron

U.N., EU, Russia back Iran nuclear deal as Trump meets Macron

World News
Comments

Paris attacks suspect gets 20-year sentence in Brussels trial

World News
Comments

South Korea Halts Anti-North Korean Propaganda Broadcasts at Border

World News
Comments

Merkel Denounces ‘Dismaying’ Rise of Anti-Semitism Among Arab Refugees

World News
Comments

Comments