Macron: I’m Here to Make France Great Again

French President Emmanuel Macron quipped he’s trying to make France “great again” in response to criticism he’s governed as an authoritarian, a nod to the famous “Make America Great Campaign” slogan of President Donald Trump.

Macron is making an official state visit to the United States beginning Monday to celebrate nearly 250 years of U.S.-French relations.

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace noted some in the French press have compared Macron to Napoleon and King Louis XIV since he took office in 2017.

Although the 40-year-old Macron is viewed as a progressive stalwart abroad, the Washington Post reports he’s seen as a “liberal strongman” in his own country.

Read more