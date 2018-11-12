Macron Joins US Media in Attacking Nation-State

French President Emmanuel Macron is the latest figure to join the globalist media choir in condemning civic nationalism, after delivering a scathing rebuke of the nation-state during a WWI commemoration speech.

“Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism: nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism,” he said Sunday.

“By pursuing our own interests first, with no regard to others’, we erase the very thing that a nation holds most precious, that which gives it life and makes it great: its moral values.”

Macron and others aren’t attacking Trump’s civic nationalism because of “fascism,” they’re attacking it because it’s diametrically opposed to their globalist vision of a one-world supranational government, which depends on the erosion of national sovereignty to thrive.

Case in point, Macron champions the European Union, an unelected government body which lords over all the other European nations, including in matters of trade policy, defense, immigration, and energy.

Ironically, the EU is the brainchild of the Nazis, who wanted to create a singular European government body they originally called the “European Economic Community.”

“When the Germans thought they were going to win the war, they wrote a plan for how they were going to govern their new empire, and it was called the ‘Europaische Wirtschafts Gemeinschaft’ – the ‘European Economic Community,’” UKIP leader Gerard Batten said in July.

“That plan resurfaced in 1957 as the European Economic Community,” Batten continued. “The [EU nations] are heading towards a United States of Europe. We see increased integration with everything…the European Union now governs almost every aspect of the citizen’s life.”

The globalists must denigrate the very concept of a nation-state to achieve their fascistic dream of establishing a world government.

That’s why we’re seeing more and more world leaders attacking President Trump for declaring he’s looking after his own country’s interests – a notion most would think would be a prerequisite for a national leader.

Trump made it clear last month that he’s a civic nationalist looking out for the U.S. first.

“A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly, not caring about our country so much,” Trump said at a rally in Houston.

“They have a word. It sort of became old-fashioned. It’s called a nationalist. … You know what I am? I’m a nationalist. Use that word.”

The globalist media then descended into hysterics, decrying civic nationalism as “racist,” and “anti-semitic.”

“Wow,” CNN’s Don Lemon said while laughing. “We’re gonna talk about that word tonight. It is a favorite of the alt-right and is loaded with nativist and racial undertones.”

“Which just happened to make the president come right out and embrace nationalism. Openly. And claim that mantle. What has happened here?”

Others from CNN, The Washington Post, and others also piled on, accusing Trump of “dog-whistling” for “white nationalism,” when he was clearly referring to civic nationalism and sovereignty-style patriotism.

“He doesn’t need to be out there calling himself a nationalist,” CNN’s S.E. Cupp said earlier this month.

