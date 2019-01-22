Macron & Merkel Booed Before Signing 'European Army' Treaty

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron were booed during the signing of a treaty that takes another giant leap towards establishing a European army.

Video footage shows the two leaders posing for photographs in Aix-la-Chapelle, Germany earlier today as a chorus of jeers can be heard in the background.

According to Sputnik, “the treaty will reportedly strengthen the existing ties between Germany and France, in particular, in the fields of economic, foreign and security policy, education and culture, research and technologies, climate and environment, as well as cooperation between border regions and civil societies” and “is intended as a step towards a European army”.

The European Union is moving towards an EU army despite repeated assurances down the years that such a scenario would never happen.

Macron continues to pursue globalist policies despite his popularity sinking to a paltry 23% and France being beset by violent protests for almost two months.

The signing of the treaty solidifies Angela Merkel’s commitment to globalism.

During an event aimed at combating populism entitled Parliamentarism in the Tension of Globalization and National Sovereignty last year, the German chancellor brazenly said that “nation-states should be willing to give up their sovereignty today” and this should be done via an “orderly process”.

“There were [politicians] who believed that they could decide when these agreements are no longer valid because they are representing The People,” she said.

“[But] the people are individuals who are living in a country, they are not a group who define themselves as the [German] people,” she stressed.

