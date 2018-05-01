Macron: Migrant Violence, Terror Is Europe’s Fault, ‘Not Linked’ to Mass Immigration

Image Credits: Kremlin.

Violent crime, terror attacks, and epidemic levels of sexual assault in Europe are “not linked” to mass migration, Emmanuel Macron has said, blaming “discrimination” and inequality for the phenomena.

Speaking to George Washington University students in the U.S. last week, the French President also acknowledged that “90 percent” of African migrants arriving in Europe are economic migrants and not refugees.

Macron was prompted to address the topic after a student stood up to say that Americans have watched as mass immigration “from the Middle East and Africa to Europe … over the years”, resulting in the rise of violence, crime, and terror attacks on the continent.

