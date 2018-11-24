'Macron Must Resign': Furious Protests Engulf France Over Rising Fuel Prices

Police in Paris have used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters who are furious over rising fuel costs.

Demonstrations and road blockades have been planned nationwide as the “yellow vest” protests enter a second weekend. They have been named after the fluorescent jackets worn by protesters, which motorists must keep in their cars by law.

In the capital, hundreds descended on the Champs Elysee, where officers stopped them from advancing to the presidential palace nearby.

BREAKING: Massive riots are currently taking place in central Paris, as protesters protest rising fuel prices. Fireworks have been confirmed thrown at police officers. Multiple officers have been injured. One protester has died since the protests started: pic.twitter.com/7iwA2yjCGa — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) November 24, 2018

Some of the protesters were singing the national anthem, while others brandished placards demanding the resignation of French President Emmanuel Macron and calling him a “thief”.

Not going too smoothly in Macron's France. Once hailed as the savior of globalism, now with a 26% approval rate and sinking fast. pic.twitter.com/usdcjwAVPF — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 24, 2018

They are opposed to the taxes that Mr Macron introduced last year on diesel and petrol, which are designed to encourage people to use more environmentally friendly forms of transport.

