Macron Says the "Epicenter" of the French Language is Now in Africa

During a visit to Armenia, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the “epicenter” of the French language is now not in Paris, but in Africa.

“The French language does not belong to any of us but belongs to everyone. She emancipated herself from her bond with the French nation to welcome all imaginaries,” said Macron.

Asserting that the French language was being “enriched with new meanings” thanks to “the youth in Africa,” Macron claimed that Paris or France could no longer be viewed as being at the root of the French language.

“When I speak French, I speak our French languages. Its epicenter is neither on the right nor on the left of the Seine. It is probably in the Congo Basin or somewhere in the region,” he said.

This is not the first time that Macron has made comments that have antagonized critics of mass immigration who feel that the French identity is slipping away.

During a trip to Denmark back in August, Macron asserted that “true” Frenchmen and Danes “do not exist” and that everyone is now a “European”.

Earlier this year, the former investment banker also insisted that “unprecedented” mass migration was Europe’s “destiny,” citing a book by American journalist and professor Stephen Smith, who estimates that the number of Africans living in Europe will grow from nine million to between 150 million and 200 million within the next 30 years.

Macron’s globalist rhetoric hasn’t done much for his approval ratings, which have been hovering at around 29 per cent – an all time low.

