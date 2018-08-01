Macron Spurs Globalist Infighting Over Brexit Stance

France’s hard line against the UK over Brexit is not shared by other European Union state members which are increasingly becoming fed up with the nation’s attitude towards the negotiations, an EU diplomat revealed as tensions stir within the bloc.

Emmanuel Macron’s government has become the fiercest opponent of London within the EU by constantly vetoing any British proposals for the Brexit deal.

In fact, Paris was the most critical towards Theresa May’s white paper, which put forward a soft Brexit expected to please the EU.

