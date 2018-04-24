Macron Tells Trump: 'Resist Nationalism' That 'Divides World'

French President Emmanuel Macron told President Trump to surrender to the false song of globalism during a speech at the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday.

“It is together that we can resist the rise of aggressive nationalisms that deny our history and divide the world,” Macron said in French.

“It is together that we will build a new, strong multilateralism that defends pluralism and democracy in the face of ill winds.”

“Our culture or identity has always been to work for all countries while aspiring to universality,” he added.

Last week, Macron said that Europe and Africa “share the same destiny,” and that Europe must accept hundreds of millions of African migrants over the next thirty years.

“The migratory phenomenon we are facing will be historic,” declared the French president in a television appearance last week, adding that “great poverty”, “climate change”, and “geopolitical conflicts” will see Africans flooding into Europe “for many years to come.”