Macron Threatens UK Fishermen Using Brexit Deal

France’s President Emmanuel Macron is already using the terms of the deal agreed by Theresa May to threaten Brexit Britain, warning that the country would be trapped in the ‘backstop’ Customs Union if it didn’t submit to France’s demands on access to British fishing waters.

In a message that perfectly illustrates how those in the EU may seek to lock the UK in its orbit indefinitely, Macron today said: “We will concentrate our efforts in order to obtain access to the British waters before the end of the transition period. And of course all of our fishermen will be protected.”

President Macron of France says that if he doesn’t get the fishing deal he wants, he will ask the #EU to veto our leaving the Customs Union. Other countries will have other demands.

This why Parliament must not pass the Ageeement signed today in Brussels. https://t.co/eqjL3yJo8X — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) November 25, 2018

Crucially, he made clear that: “We as 27 have a clear position on fair competition, on fish, on the subject of the EU’s regulatory autonomy, and that forms part of our lines for the future relationship talks.

Read more