Macron's popularity cratering after over 100 days in office

With the recent worldwide ascent of right-wing populism, Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential election last year was supposed to be a beacon of light for all disheartened progressives. He was proof that left-wing politics could still win at the ballot box.

But here’s a bucket of cold water: Macron has been in office for just a little over 100 days, and he is now more unpopular in France than President Trump is in America. That’s saying something.

Trump currently sits atop a measly 38 percent approval rating among, according to a YouGov online survey of 1,500 U.S. adults. The survey, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points, was conducted between August 27 and 29.

