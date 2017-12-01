Macy's Is Hiring 7000 More Holiday Season Temps

After pulling back on its holiday season hiring in anticipation of weaker sales this year, Macy’s (M, +1.60%) said on Friday it will hire another 7,000 temporary workers, citing a strong number of shopper visits so far this Christmas period.

In September, the department store, which has been beset by 11 straight quarters of comparable sales declines, said it would hire 80,000 temporary workers for the holiday season, the second year in a row it was taking on fewer seasonal associates. But Macy’s now sees reason to bring on more temps in the run up to Christmas in just over three weeks and the days following that.

“Macy’s has had a great start to this holiday season with high customer volume across our business,” said John Harper, Macy’s chief store officer, in a statement. The company did not however quantify that with sales data.

