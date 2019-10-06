Mad Maxine: ‘Spineless’ Trump-Supporting GOP Senators 'Willing to Harm Country'

In an MSNBC appearance on Sunday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) attacked GOP lawmakers for standing by President Trump in the wake of the media’s manufactured Ukraine scandal, saying they are “willing to harm our country.”

“Now, if you want to know something, I am disgusted with those spineless members of the Senate who don’t have the guts to stand up for this country,” Waters said on “AM Joy.”

She went on to say that Republicans were “spineless” for refusing to join Democrats in their impeachment/coup effort.

“Many of them have defined themselves as patriotic. They’re not patriotic. They are spineless, and they’re not willing to step up and do what needs to be done in recognizing the danger of this president. They are willing to harm our country.”

“I don’t know how they look their children and their wives, their community in the face coming to work in the United States Senate knowing what they know, seeing what they see,” she continued. “And I can’t imagine how anybody who has had the nerve and the audacity to run for a United States Senate seat, and they can’t stand up to this lying, dishonorable president.”

“And so I have no respect for any senator, any member of Congress, who is not willing to put themselves on the line for this country. And understand that our security is at stake,” she added.

Waters has been more apoplectic than usual with Trump and the GOP in recent weeks.

Just last week, she called for Trump to be imprisoned and placed in solitary confinement – a form of torture – for daring to push back against the debunked Ukraine conspiracy theory surrounding the president’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

