Mad Maxine Waters: Kanye West 'Talking Out of Turn'

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) lashed out at Kanye West Monday after he recently started promoting conservative ideology, saying, “sometimes West talks out of turn.”

Talking with a POLITICO reporter, Waters said, “Kanye West is a very creative young man. … But we also think that sometimes West talks out of turn and perhaps he needs some assistance in helping him to formulate some of his thoughts. We don’t think that he actually means to do harm, but we’re not sure he really understands the impact of what he’s saying, at the time that he’s saying it and how that weighs on, particularly the African-American community – and for young people in general.”

Mad Maxine continued, “I understand that he is getting pushback from a lot of young people on the internet … but we’re hopeful that his creativity will continue to be demonstrated in his work. And I think maybe he should think twice about politics – and maybe not have so much to say.”

It all started when Kanye tweeted out support for conservative commentator Candace Owens.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Since then, West has refused to bow to peer pressure and has continued pushing anti-establishment ideology into the mainstream.