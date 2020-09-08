Madden 21 to Feature Colin Kaepernick, Has Higher Rating than Half of NFL Starting Quarterbacks

EA Sports, the video game company that makes Madden football, announced the return of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick on Tuesday. In addition, despite having not playing for more than three years, the company ranked him higher than half the starting quarterbacks in the league.

Kaepernick was afforded a rating of 81, which is better than half the league’s current starting quarterbacks.

Only sixteen quarterbacks rate higher than Kaepernick in the Madden 21 ratings, according to a tweet by Dov Kleiman.

But Kaepernick hasn’t played a game professionally since the end of the 2017 season.

