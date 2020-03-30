Maddow Claimed It Was "Nonsense" A Naval Hospital Ship Would Dock in New York by Next Week; It's Arrived

Rachel Maddow is facing humiliation after she claimed President Trump’s assertion that a naval hospital ship would dock in New York by this week to help with the coronavirus outbreak was “nonsense.”

The ship, USNS Comfort, arrived this morning.

“There is no sign that the Navy hospital ships that the president made such a big deal of, the Comfort and the Mercy, there’s no sign that they’ll be anywhere on site helping out anywhere in the country for weeks yet,” claimed Maddow on her show last week.

“The president said when he announced those ships would be put into action against the COVID-19 epidemic, he said ‘one of the ships would be operation in New York harbor by next week’ – that’s nonsense it will not be there by next week,” she added.

Rachel Maddow said that it was “nonsense” that a naval hospital ship would “be operational in New York Harbor by next week.” Today, the naval hospital ship USNS Comfort docked in New York City.

pic.twitter.com/5DLDetJMwa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 30, 2020

Plot twist; The naval ship has docked in New York harbor and is now operational.

“The USNS Comfort, one of the Navy’s hospital ships that has often been called on to deliver humanitarian aid, has arrived in New York City to help ease the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic,” reports PBS News. “The ship entered New York Harbor on Monday morning, passing the Statue of Liberty on its way to Pier 88 in Manhattan.”

The ship, which was previously deployed to New York after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, will help alleviate hospitals overwhelmed by coronavirus victims by treating patients who need other urgent care.

This is yet another example of how Trump Derangement Syndrome is still so prevalent, leftists almost want Trump to fail in his response to coronavirus.

Now let’s wait and see if Maddow offers Trump an apology on her show tonight.

Don’t hold your breath.

