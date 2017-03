The day after Rachel Maddow unsuccessfully tried to derail Trump by releasing his 2005 tax returns she went on the Jimmy Fallon show to try and redeem herself.

Despite being criticized for over-hyping the “scoop,” Maddow refused to apologize and actually doubled down on the importance of the documents with encouragement from Fallon.

Even establishment collaborator Stephen Colbert made fun of Maddow’s strange rollout of the overly-promoted story.

