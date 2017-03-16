Maddow: Trump's '05 Tax Return Was 'Sterling' Because Melania Needed Citizenship

Rachel Maddow, the MSNBC host who failed to reveal anything salacious in the president’s leaked 2005 tax return has claimed that Trump’s accounts had to be ‘sterling’ that year, because his wife was attempting to gain citizenship.

Describing her latest conspiracy theory, Maddow said “In 2005, when they got married the year for which this return was filed, Mrs. Trump was not yet a U.S. citizen.”

“She was the holder of a green card, she could work here legally, but she was not a citizen. She didn’t get her citizenship until the following year, in 2006.” Maddow continued.

The only ‘evidence’ Maddow alluded to to back up her latest claim is that the U.S. Customs and Immigration’s website notes the importance of tax returns in the context of citizenship eligibility.

“And if you go to the U.S. Customs and Immigration service page about how you should prepare for your citizenship interview, U.S. Customs and Immigration advises you that ‘your tax returns are very important proof that you are eligible for naturalization,’ meaning proof that you’re eligible for becoming a citizen,” Maddow frothed.

“‘On the day of your interview, bring certified tax returns years for the last five years or three years if you are married to a U.S. citizen.'” she quoted from the site.

“So, when Melania Trump went for her citizenship interview in 2006, she would have had to bring tax returns, including from this first year when she was married to Donald Trump and that tax return would be used as a very important piece of evidence as to whether or not she should get citizenship,” Maddow expounded on her theory, grinning inanely throughout .

“So, you better believe that the 2005 tax return is going to be sterling, right? that it’s going to display excellent citizenship and no red flags whatsoever,” she continued.

“So, that’s one thing that is unusual about 2005,” Maddow said, while actually noting that nothing is unusual about the tax return.

Maddow spent most of her program Wednesday night desperately attempting to justify the previous night’s ‘revelation’, saying she ‘doesn’t care’ that the illegally published tax return did nothing to implicate Trump in any wrong doing, and that people “expected too much”.

“Because I have information about the president doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily a scandal,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that it’s damning information. If other people leapt to that conclusion without me indicating that it was, that hype is external to what we did,” she added, neglecting to mention the fact that MSNBC ran a ‘count down’ clock and was frantically promoting all over social media in anticipation of the program.

On Tuesday, MSNBC gave a slew of airtime to David Cay Johnston, the ‘journalist’ who miraculously discovered Trump’s tax return in his mailbox.

As he and Maddow poured over the figures, desperately trying to find something untoward, Johnston even suggested that the President’s wife could have received a 1 million dollars wage for doing “very sleazy porn.”

Maddow attempted to quickly shut down the accusation, knowing it was completely libelous.

Johnston, an open Trump hater who is currently hawking an anti-Trump book, has since peddled every slanderous unproven theory he can muster, including Trump collusion with ‘Russian oligarchs,’ and accusations that the President is indebted to a “Communist Chinese bank”.

Johnston even accused the White House of behaving ‘unethically’ by pre-empting MSNBC’s report on the tax return by releasing a statement before it aired.