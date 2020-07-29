Madonna Instagram Post Censored: Singer Shared Viral Video Of Docs Promoting HCQ

Facebook-owned social media site Instagram has deleted a post by pop singer Madonna that allegedly spread “false information,” according to the platform.

The video Madonna shared is being censored on nearly every major social media platform on the internet with YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram all scrambling to take down every version uploaded.

The viral footage features America’s Frontline Doctors promoting Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a treatment for coronavirus.

In the caption on her post, she claimed a vaccine for Covid-19 has “been found and proven and has been available for months. They would rather let fear control the people and let the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.”

At first, Instagram put a warning on the singer’s post but eventually, the company pulled the post completely.

While Madonna is a well-known liberal activist, people on both sides of the political spectrum are being censored for sharing the video.

President Trump tweeted the video and had his post deleted, while Twitter pages for Donald Trump Jr. and Breitbart were both suspended for sharing the footage.

One website that will never censor the groundbreaking clip is Banned.video.

See the banned content below and share the link to fight back against Big Tech censorship.

In response to the censorship of their first press conference, the group of doctors held another event on the Supreme Court steps on Tuesday.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!