Maduro Closes Venezuela's Border With Brazil

President Nicolas Maduro has announced the closure of Venezuela’s border crossings with Brazil, as part of a sustained bid to prevent tens of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid flowing into the country.

Political tensions in Venezuela are reaching boiling point, with the poverty-stricken nation in the midst of the Western Hemisphere’s worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory.

Speaking in a televised address from the country’s largest military base in Caracas on Thursday, Maduro said the border with Brazil would be “completely and absolutely” closed until further notice.

Read more



Alex Jones issues a dire warning about a massive caravan of illegal immigrants heading north from Central and South America to swarm the unfortified portions of the U.S. border. An unprecedented poll of Central and South Americans reveals that over 5 million people plan to usurp immigration laws.