Maduro Overthrow: Venezuela Rises Up From Ashes of Socialism

Venezuela is in turmoil after President Trump announced he recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation’s president, rather than socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro.

The capital city of Caracas was flooded Wednesday with hundreds of thousands of people protesting Maduro’s corruption and failing socialist policies.

The citizens of Venezuela have suffered for too long at the hands of the illegitimate Maduro regime. Today, I have officially recognized the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela. https://t.co/WItWPiG9jK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

Hundreds of thousands taking to the streets in Venezuela to protest the oppressive, violent, economy killing socialism that people like @AOC so desperately want's to impose on America. This is a dangerous lesson from our neighbors in South America: Socialism destroys & kills pic.twitter.com/zVGyrDrvMX — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 23, 2019

Don’t be fooled by “hip” dancing members of Congress. This is how socialism always ends: revolution.pic.twitter.com/Vvx1mz5VFl — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 23, 2019

The cry of freedom: the people of #Venezuela have rejected socialism and the authoritarianism that accompanies it. pic.twitter.com/NBLgHwZINW — Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) January 23, 2019

Footage from social media shows protesters taking to the streets as they face starvation and hyperinflation.

.INSANE! People are shooting live ammo Into the crowd in Venezuela.

Pres. Maduro refuses to step down! He is breaking ties with the US and giving our personal 72 hours to leave the Country! Be safe and get home fast! 🙏We have 72 diplomats there! pic.twitter.com/RhViBuLcOA — JamieR {🎗} Army Girl ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Jamierodr10) January 23, 2019

"I want my country free, I want a better future," says an excited Venezuela citizen during a march against Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. pic.twitter.com/cGU0BAl6UK — Beatriz Nikki 🇧🇷 (@BeatrizNop) January 23, 2019

Clashes between the military and protesters erupted soon after Guaido pronounced himself Venezuela’s interim president.

“I swear to assume all the powers of the presidency to secure an end to the usurpation,” 35-year old Guaido told a cheering crowd.

#Update: Video Of Security forces reportedly shooting at protestors in the #Venezuela'n city of Barinas earlier today what responded in 4 people dead. pic.twitter.com/H2KwtuErhp — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 23, 2019

Four people are reported to have been killed as a result of Maduro’s forces’ use of live ammunition.

⚠️ DISTURBING FOOTAGE:

BREAKING: At least 4 people have been killed after pro-Maduro forces opened fire at anti-Maduro protesters in the city of Barinas

Developing…: pic.twitter.com/ETw1GRzJr7 — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) January 23, 2019

#Breaking: Heavy clashes right now between Pro-Maduro security forces and opposition protesters in central Caracas in #Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/JZdsaQM9OP — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 23, 2019

#Breaking: Now more live ammo warning shots fired in #Caracas in #Venezuela, between Pro-Maduro security forces and protestors. pic.twitter.com/GAe9VcmAwo — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 23, 2019

#Update: Truck of National guard was burnt in Guanare in #venezuela. pic.twitter.com/5xDMT3Z3wE — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 23, 2019

#Update: Protestors are violating private property, strikes protesters and detains several in residence located in Altamira-Chacao in #venezuela. pic.twitter.com/n01ND85E5z — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 23, 2019

#Breaking: More heavy clashes in Plaza Bolívar, Valle la Pascua-Guarico in #venezuela. Reports of 2 more protestors dead. pic.twitter.com/g3GKbfGQsm — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 23, 2019

But other footage shows a few of Maduro’s forces joining with protesters in some areas.

Beautiful. Members of the National Guard reject #Madura and let the good people of #Venezuela move forward with their demonstration #Venezuela The power moves to the people. Credit please @ivonnelago

pic.twitter.com/1t9c36JmDr — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 23, 2019

#Update: a citizen faces military in the midst of this protest: "You suffer too, you are as Venezuelan as I am. Your salary doesn't reach $10. " #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/qisXBXCVjr — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 23, 2019

#Update: Protesters set fire to the local headquarters of Nicolás Maduro's PSUV party in Maturin in #Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/Df2sFGXuNC — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 23, 2019

Many people have gone into hiding while the clashes outside raged on.

#Update: Still lots of people hiding inside the "de la Catedral de #Maturín" in #Venezuela in fear of being shot by police forces. pic.twitter.com/F3OUaap5b1 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 23, 2019

VIDEO: Anti-government protesters in Caracas commandeer a truck as hundreds look on and cheer, on a day when the US, Canada and several major South American nations recognized the head of the country's opposition-controlled legislature as the interim leader pic.twitter.com/qLXNHjYerD — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 23, 2019

#Update: Riot police shooting with rubber bullets on protestors in #Anzoategui in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/lFBbzpSdMg — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 23, 2019

#Venezuela 🇻🇪: aftermath of clashes in the Chacaito district in #Caracas. Police forces have pushed the crowd further back into Chacao and Altamira. #23Ene pic.twitter.com/6NnV3AIjGb — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) January 23, 2019

Maduro has given U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave Venezuela, however Guaido has instructed the diplomats to remain in the country.

“Before the people and nations of the world, and as constitutional president…..I’ve decided to break diplomatic and political relations with the imperialist U.S. government,” Maduro told a crowd of supporters.

