Maduro Overthrow: Venezuela Rises Up From Ashes of Socialism

Image Credits: Marcelo Perez Del Carpio/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

Venezuela is in turmoil after President Trump announced he recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation’s president, rather than socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro.

The capital city of Caracas was flooded Wednesday with hundreds of thousands of people protesting Maduro’s corruption and failing socialist policies.

Footage from social media shows protesters taking to the streets as they face starvation and hyperinflation.

Clashes between the military and protesters erupted soon after Guaido pronounced himself Venezuela’s interim president.

“I swear to assume all the powers of the presidency to secure an end to the usurpation,” 35-year old Guaido told a cheering crowd.

Four people are reported to have been killed as a result of Maduro’s forces’ use of live ammunition.

But other footage shows a few of Maduro’s forces joining with protesters in some areas.

Many people have gone into hiding while the clashes outside raged on.

Maduro has given U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave Venezuela, however Guaido has instructed the diplomats to remain in the country.

“Before the people and nations of the world, and as constitutional president…..I’ve decided to break diplomatic and political relations with the imperialist U.S. government,” Maduro told a crowd of supporters.

Mike Adams breaks down how the corporate controlled, mainstream leftist media is deliberately inciting mob violence by rallying brainwashed Americans to attack any President Trump supporter on sight after a rigorous dehumanization campaign that classifies classical liberals and conservatives as pariahs.


Related Articles

Somalis Demand Sharia Law For School Lunches

Somalis Demand Sharia Law For School Lunches

U.S. News
Comments
The Buzzfeed Hoax Demonstrates The Hypocrisy Of The Mainstream Media

The Buzzfeed Hoax Demonstrates The Hypocrisy Of The Mainstream Media

Newswars Redirect
Comments

‘MAGA Teen’ Says ‘Had Every Right’ to Stand Before Native American Elder

U.S. News
comments

Several Media Reports Claim Covington Students Invited to White House

U.S. News
comments

Report: Nathan Phillips Served As A Refrigerator Mechanic In Nebraska, Went AWOL Repeatedly

U.S. News
comments

Comments