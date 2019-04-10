Maduro Regime 'Biggest Drug Cartel in Western Hemisphere' - Venezuelan Attorney

Venezuelan attorney Juan Carlos Sosa is claiming that socialist regime of Nicolas Maduro is acting as a drug cartel to ship illegal drugs worldwide.

“Maduro’s regime is basically perhaps the biggest drug cartel in the entire Western Hemisphere,” he said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime Opens a New Window. ” Monday. “The drugs go to Latin America, to North America, to the United States, to Europe and are set out from Venezuela.”

Sosa, who once sued former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez Opens a New Window. in The Hague, told Trish Regan Opens a New Window. that Maduro is utilizing state infrastructure to cultivate the narcotics.

