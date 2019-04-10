Maduro Regime 'Biggest Drug Cartel in Western Hemisphere' - Venezuelan Attorney

Image Credits: Lokman Ilhan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

Venezuelan attorney Juan Carlos Sosa is claiming that socialist regime of Nicolas Maduro is acting as a drug cartel to ship illegal drugs worldwide.

“Maduro’s regime is basically perhaps the biggest drug cartel in the entire Western Hemisphere,” he said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime Opens a New Window. ” Monday. “The drugs go to Latin America, to North America, to the United States, to Europe and are set out from Venezuela.”

FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images

Sosa, who once sued former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez Opens a New Window. in The Hague, told Trish Regan Opens a New Window. that Maduro is utilizing state infrastructure to cultivate the narcotics.

Read more


Alex Jones gives his personal view on how the United States should intervene in South America.


Related Articles

France: Police Inadvertently Tear Gas Screaming Children During Yellow Vest Protest

France: Police Inadvertently Tear Gas Screaming Children During Yellow Vest Protest

World News
Comments
Netanyahu Eyes Coalition With Party That Wants to Expel Arabs

Netanyahu Eyes Coalition With Party That Wants to Expel Arabs

World News
Comments

Study Claims ‘Anti-Muslim Sentiment’ May Be Behind ‘White Flight’ Trends in Glasgow

World News
comments

Putin Hopes For Fresh Start With Trump After “Notorious” Mueller Commission Found Nothing

World News
comments

US will ‘put tariffs on $11 billion of EU products’ – Trump

World News
comments

Comments