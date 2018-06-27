MAGA Earthquake Hits Minnesota: “The crowd at Trump’s Minnesota rally was 60% Democrat and Independent”

Remember that massive MAGA Trump rally last week in Duluth Minnesota? That would be the 9,000 strong rally where twice as many were turned away?

Well, the data team at MAGA HQ have crunched the numbers and Brad Parscale shares the results: “The crowd at the Minnesota rally was 60% Democrat and Independent.”

So sorry, people wanting to get into the already packed arena – I LOVE YOU ALL! pic.twitter.com/PFvXrsvgkA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018