MAGA Hat Thief Starts GoFundMe Page, Gets Trolled By Trump Supporters

The deranged Latina student who threw a fit and called for white genocide after stealing a student’s Trump hat has started a GoFundMe page asking for help with rent – and Trump supporters have answered the call.

Edith Macias started a GoFundMe page asking for $200 for rent, and has already received over $600 in donations, mostly from trolling Trump supporters.

“Enjoy your apartment funded by Trump supporters!” said one donor after giving $7.

‘Donald Trump LOVES YOU!” teased another donor after giving $8.

Another donor gave $10, saying, “Proud Trump voter and supporter don’t judge us. This is what MAGA looks like.”

Macias gained certain notoriety earlier this week when a video emerged depicting her being confronted for stealing another student’s MAGA hat, prompting her to go into a rage over the hat and “what it represents.”

“Your f***ing freedom of speech is genocide, homeboy,” she said.

“So this guy thought it would be a good idea to go into a conference wearing this f***ing hat,” she states. “Look at the kind of sh*t he’s wearing, You know what this represents? This represents genocide—genocide of a bunch of people.”

“Are you people not going to do anything? She is stealing my property,” the hat owner Matthew Vitale said to staff standing nearby.

“We need to get rid of all y’all,” Macias says before she eventually gives up the hat.

Additional video posted on her Facebook page shows her snatching the hat before skittering off to the school’s administrators to demand the hat wearer be punished.