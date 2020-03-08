Millie Weaver gets exclusive interviews with Andre Soriano, the fashion designer of the now-famous Make America Great Again dress worn by Joy Villa at the 2017 Grammy Awards, and Ricky Rebel, the American singer-songwriter, who wore the MAGA suit at the 2019 Grammy Awards and is known for being an outspoken supporter of President Trump while advocating for LGBT rights.

With class, sensuality, and style, Andre reminds us that being conservative in today’s world is not only proactive, but sexy. Ricky reminds us that you don’t have to be a Democrat or “Liberal” to be an advocate for the LGBT community, and that conservatives and Trump’s base are allies despite the media spin.

