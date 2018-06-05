MAGA: Media Ignores Trump's Long List of Accomplishments After 500 Days

On Monday, the White House released a list of promises President Trump’s kept after 500 days in office.

Nor surprisingly, the fake news enemy media refused to give the president’s list of achievements any attention.

Check out how Trump has turned around the economy and revitalized American industry after the Obama regime’s disastrous terms.

From WhiteHouse.gov:

500 DAYS: In his first 500 days in office, President Donald J. Trump has achieved results domestically and internationally for the American people.

Since taking office, President Trump has strengthened American leadership, security, prosperity, and accountability.

After 500 days, the results are clear: the American economy is stronger, American workers are experiencing more opportunities, confidence is soaring, and business is booming.

President Trump has re-asserted American leadership on the world stage, secured vital investments in our military, and stood up against threats to our national security.

President Trump has put the American people first and made government more accountable.

AMERICA’S ECONOMY IS STRONGER: The American economy is stronger today and American workers are better off thanks to President Trump’s pro-growth agenda.

Nearly 3 million jobs have been created since President Trump took office. 304,000 manufacturing jobs have been created since President Trump took office, and manufacturing employment stands at its highest level since December 2008. 337,000 construction jobs have been created since President Trump took office, and construction employment stands at its highest level since June 2008.

Under President Trump, the unemployment rate has dropped to 3.8, the lowest rate since April 2000, and job openings have reached 6.6 million, the highest level recorded. 67 percent of Americans believe now is a good time to find a quality job, according to Gallup. Only under President Trump have more than 50 percent of Americans believed it is a good time to find a quality job since Gallup began asking the question 17 years ago.

President Trump prioritized job training and workforce development to empower workers to seize more opportunities, signing an Executive Order to expand apprenticeship opportunities.

President Trump has restored confidence in the American economy, with confidence among both consumers and businesses reaching historic highs. Consumer confidence in current conditions has reached a 17-year high, according to the Conference Board. Optimism among manufacturers has hit record highs under President Trump, according to the National Association of Manufacturers. Small business optimism has sustained record-high levels under President Trump according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

President Trump signed the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law, cutting taxes for American families and making American business more competitive. American families received $3.2 trillion in gross tax cuts and saw the child tax credit double. The top corporate tax rate was lowered from 35 percent to 21 percent so American businesses could be more competitive.

President Trump has rolled back unnecessary job-killing regulations beyond expectations. In 2017, President Trump far exceeded his promise to eliminate regulations at a two-to-one ratio, issuing 22 deregulatory actions for every new regulatory action. The Administration rolled back rules and regulations harming farmers and energy producers, such as the Waters of the United States Rule and the Clean Power Plan. Regional and community banks and credit unions got relief after President Trump signed legislation reducing harmful requirements imposed by the Dodd-Frank Act.

Since taking office, President Trump has advanced free, fair, and reciprocal trade deals that protect American workers, ending decades of destructive trade policies. Days after taking office, the President withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations and agreement. President Trump’s Administration is working to defend American intellectual property from China’s unfair practices through a range of actions. The President improved the KORUS trade agreement with the Republic of Korea, which will allow more U.S. automobile exports to South Korea with lower tariffs and increase U.S. pharmaceutical access to South Korea. American agriculture has gained access to new markets under President Trump.



AMERICA IS WINNING ON THE WORLD STAGE: President Trump has re-asserted American leadership on the world stage and is achieving results for the American people.

President Trump followed through on his promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

President Trump ordered an end to United States participation in the horrible Iran deal and immediately began the process of re-imposing sanctions that had been lifted or waived. The President has taken action to confront aggression by Iran and its proxies. The Department of the Treasury has issued a range of sanctions targeting Iranian activities and entities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force.

Under President Trump, the United States has led an unprecedented global campaign to achieve the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

President Trump’s leadership has contributed to the return of 17 Americans held overseas. In May 2018 alone, Venezuela released one American and North Korea released three Americans who came home to the United States.

The President has secured historic increases in defense funding in order to rebuild our Nation’s military with the resources they need, after years of harmful sequester. President Trump signed legislation to provide $700 billion in defense spending for fiscal year (FY) 2018 and $716 billion for FY 2019.

The United States has worked with international allies to decimate ISIS.

President Trump ordered strikes against Syria in response to the regime’s use of chemical weapons in April 2017 and April 2018.

The Trump Administration has imposed a range of sanctions on the Maduro dictatorship in Venezuela, including sanctions targeting Maduro and other senior government officials.

AMERICA’S COMMUNITIES ARE SAFER AND MORE SECURE: President Trump has worked to secure our borders, enforce our immigration laws, and protect the safety and security of American communities.

Despite limited resources and obstruction from Congress, President Trump has worked to take control of our border and enforce our immigration laws. President Trump has called on Congress to provide the resources needed to secure our borders and close loopholes that prevent immigration laws from being fully enforced.

President Trump authorized the deployment of the National Guard to help secure our borders.

President Trump’s Administration has carried out immigration enforcement efforts based on the rule of law. From the start of President Trump’s Administration to the end of FY 2017, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) made 110,568 arrests of illegal aliens. Arrests made in this timeframe represented a 42 percent increase from the same timeframe in FY 2016. Of the 110,568 arrests made, 92 percent had a criminal conviction, pending criminal charge, were an ICE fugitive, or had a reinstated final order of removal.

President Trump has made clear that his Administration will continue to combat the threat of MS-13 in order to protect communities from the horrendous violence the gang has spread. In 2017, the Department of Justice worked with partners in Central America to file criminal charges against more than 4,000 members of MS-13.

The Trump Administration has cracked down on the import and distribution of illegal drugs in order to stop them from reaching our communities and causing even more devastation. As of April 2018, U.S. Border Patrol has seized 284 pounds of fentanyl in FY 2018, already surpassing the total of 181 pounds seized in FY 2017.

The President has launched a nationwide effort to fight the opioid crisis, which has devastated communities across America. The President’s Opioid Initiative seeks to reduce drug demand, cut off the flow of illicit drugs, and save lives by expanding treatment opportunities.

President Trump signed an omnibus spending bill which provides nearly $4 billion to address the opioid epidemic. The bill included $1 billion for grants focused on the hardest hit States and Tribes and provided funding for a public-private research partnership on pain and addiction.



AMERICA’S GOVERNMENT IS MORE ACCOUNTABLE: Since taking office, President Trump has worked to ensure government is more accountable to the American people.