Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Coast Along Canada's British Columbia - USGS

Image Credits: stockstudioX / Getty.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Canada’s western province of British Columbia on Monday, following two slightly weaker quakes that hit just hours before. All were centered just offshore in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake happened at a depth of 10 kilometers roughly 175 kilometers west of Port Hardy, British Columbia. Just hours earlier, earthquakes of magnitude 5.7 and magnitude 5.2 were recorded in nearly the exact same location.

Emergency Info British Columbia reported there to be no danger of a tsunami and there have so far been no reports of damage.

​The province’s west coast sits along a series of fault lines that extends around the perimeter of the Pacific Ocean collectively known as The Ring of Fire. Earthquakes are common along these faults, which are dotted by hundreds of volcanoes, many of them also active.


Nancy Pelosi and her cohort’s planned coup is doing the very thing they had voted to impeach Donald Trump for.
Also, the sales continue this month with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the Extended Christmas Super Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Finland: Short Sentence for Migrant Responsible for Six Sex Attacks, Including On a Child

Finland: Short Sentence for Migrant Responsible for Six Sex Attacks, Including On a Child

World News
Comments
Swedish Journalist Visited No-Go Zone, Guess What Happened?

Swedish Journalist Visited No-Go Zone, Guess What Happened?

World News
Comments

Russia’s “Sovereign Internet” Test Will Cut Off Entire Country From Web On Monday

World News
Comments

At Least 61 US Veterans Who Guarded ‘Contaminated’ Ex-Russian Base Died Or Have Cancer

World News
Comments

Chinese Pork Producer Now World’s Fastest-Rising Billionaire

World News
Comments

Comments