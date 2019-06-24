Maher: Democrats Screwed If They Run On 'Reparations And Concentration Camps' In 2020

Establishment comedian Bill Maher warned that if 2020 Democrats run “a campaign based on reparations and concentration camps” it will be “very hard to win the election” against President Trump.

Maher was responding last week’s latest outrage when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called migrant detention facilities to “concentration camps,” a remark she has doubled and tripled-down on despite receiving considerable backlash from Jewish groups and others over the comparison.

While conservative political consultant Liz Mair tried to argue that Democrats can win the argument without invoking Nazi Germany, liberal guests Thom Hartmann and Dan Savage disagreed, with Savage arguing “the use of the term concentration camp has caused people to debate what is actually going on.” Mair replied “that was already happening,” to which a triggered Savage spat back “these are fucking concentration camps.“

Maher pushed back.

“Come on, when we think of concentration camps, I think of mass graves, I think of experimenting on human people.”

“If you want to run a campaign based on reparations and concentration camps, then it’s going to be very hard to win the election, I’m not saying you can’t do it, I’m not saying you can’t do it, but very hard to argue that this is helping,” said Maher.