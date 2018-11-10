Maher: Florida A 'Dress Rehearsal' For Trump Not Leaving Office If He Loses In 2020

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that President Trump’s involvement in the election controversy in Florida is “a dress rehearsal” for Trump refusing to leave office if he loses in 2020.

Maher stated, “I don’t think he’s leaving, if — even if he loses the election in 2020, and I think what you see going on right now in Florida, there’s this recount. He’s involved. He’s already talking about it a lot.”

“I think that’s a dress rehearsal for what we’re going to see if he does lose in 2020. I do not see a scenario that we’ve seen on January 20th of the next year, where he welcomes the winner graciously.”

