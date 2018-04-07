Maher To Geraldo: 'MSNBC Sticks To The Truth'

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera defended the cable network and his longtime “friend” President Trump during a Friday appearance on “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

“You care very much about your legacy being as a journalist, so I do have to ask, why Fox News?” Maher asked.

“I think that your characterization of Fox is a stereotype, with all due respect,” responded Rivera.

“I’m pro-choice. I’m pro-immigration reform. I’m pro-gun control. And I’m on Fox News. It’s easy because Sean Hannity, for instance, is such a big personality, to say that he represents the sum total of Fox, but I think that, with due respect, that there are more voices. It’s not state-run TV. It has a conservative leaning. MSNBC is as liberal and as progressive as you can possibly be, aside from this show.”

